Grace Garner sworn in as Palm Springs first Latina mayor

Palm Springs has its first-ever Latina mayor!

Grace Garner was sworn in to the position on Thursday.

Garner born on the Twentynine Palms Marine base to two Marine parents, grew up in Palm Springs, and went to Palm Springs high school. She was first elected to the city council in 2019. She won reelection in a tight race in November.

Garner previously worked as a lawyer and city planning commissioner before running for city council.

Palm Springs rotates the position each year among councilmembers, so Garner will be mayor until December 2023.

New Councilmember Jeffrey Bernstein was sworn in as Mayor Pro Tem, meaning he is next in line to be mayor.

Bernstein, along with Ron deHarte, were sworn in as new councilmembers during Thursday's meeting.

