Riverside County Registrar of Voters certifies election results

The Riverside County Registrar of Voters certified uts election results for the county Thursday evening.

Some the major key local races that we were keeping an eye included:

Palm Springs City Council District 1:

Mayor Pro Tem Grace Garner came out ahead of challenger Scott Nevins in what was a tight race for the district seat. Garner was down for about 10 days after the election night, but on Nov. 17 she regained the lead.

Coachella Mayor:

Mayor Steven Hernandez was re-elected mayor of Coachella, coming out ahead of challenger Denise Delgado by 59 votes

Coachella City Council:

Coachella elected two new city councilmembers, Frank Figueroa and Stephanie Virgen.

La Quinta Measue A:

The city of La Quinta struck down Measure A. If "YES" had come out on top, the city would've put specific limits on short-term vacation rentals in the city.

Some local races represent multiple counties, including the tight race for the 47th State Assembly.

In that race, Republican Greg Wallis is up over Democrat Christy Holstege by just 20 votes, but the lead has gone back and forth recently. This race is not just Riverside County, as it represents some parts of San Bernardino County, which will release its next update on Friday at 4:00 p.m.

San Bernardino County still has about 3,150 ballots left to be counted.

Riverside County Registrar Rebecca Spencer told Peter Daut earlier today that it is the closest assembly race she has ever seen. She said should there be a recount, whoever requests it would have to put it in writing for both counties.

Spencer said the hand recount could take months. The deadline to request a recount is Dec. 14.

There are some local races that are part of other counties as well that may take a little bit more time to certify results for, such as the 25th Congressional District race (Raul Ruiz-Brian Hawkins) and the 36th State Assembly race (Eduardo Garcia-Ian Weeks).