What you need to know about potential recounts for close election races

With extremely tight election races, like the 47th State Assembly District, comes the possibility of a recount.

Nearly 170,000 ballots cast in the race for the 47th State Assembly, yet only a couple dozen votes separates Christy Holstege and Greg Wallis.

"It should be a valid election," said Judith Flaskamper.

Palm Desert resident Flaskamper is just one of the residents who will be represented by the next leader of the 47th State Assembly.

With a race this close, she tells us it’s just another example of why every vote matters.

“We're voting for purpose and an outcome and the people that are voting. Their vote should count," Flaskamper added.

Races like the 47th State Assembly, that will go right down to the wire, means the potential for a recount.

According to the California Secretary of State, anyone can request a recount as long as they're willing to pay for it.

There’s no set price for a recount, but it can cost up to hundreds of thousands of dollars. It would include paying for staff hours, ballot transportation, space rentals and much more.

San Bernardino and Riverside Counties’ Registrar’s Office say a request must be submitted no later than 5 days after the county certifies results.

But for Flaskamper, she believes delaying the results for a recount would cause more harm than good.

"I think the longer the recount, the more the shenanigans, the more oh, we found votes over here. oh, these were just dropped up. So, I'm more suspicious of continual recounts, than the night of the election results.”

Election officials in California must certify election results by December 8th.

Riverside County is expected to certify theirs Thursday, December 1.