KESQ Voter Guide: Raul Ruiz

Party: Democrat

Occupation: U.S. Representative from California's 36th Congressional District

Relevant Experience: Member, Energy and Commerce Expedition Physician, TCS Expeditions, 2007-present Former Emergency Room Physician, Eisenhower Medical Center

Personal Information: Born: August 25, 1972 - Zacatecas, Mexico Age: 48 Wife: Monica 2 children: Sky, Sage Home City: Palm Desert

Website: drraulruiz.com

Ruiz was an emergency room doctor at Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage until he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012, defeating 15-year incumbent Mary Bono.

Ruiz finished first in the March 3, 2020 primary election. He will face off against Republican Erin Cruz in the Nov. 3, 2020 general election.

California’s 36th District, includes the entire Coachella Valley, as well as Banning, Beaumont, Blythe, Hemet, and San Jacinto.