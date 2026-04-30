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Noticias Regionales

Celebran el Día del Niño con ferias de salud y eventos en Somerton

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Published 5:35 PM

Abigahil Padilla

Somerton (KYMA).- Con motivo del Día del Niño, diversas organizaciones locales han preparado una serie de actividades dirigidas a las familias de la región, combinando diversión, salud y convivencia comunitaria.

Este  jueves 30 de abril de 2026, la clínica San Luis Walk-In Clinic, Inc. llevo a cabo su tradicional Feria de Salud del Día del Niño, que se realizará simultáneamente en dos sedes: el Somerton Medical Complex, ubicado en 950 E. Main Street, Edificio B, en Somerton, y el San Luis Pediatrics Center, en 1896 E. Babbit Lane, en San Luis. Ambas jornadas se desarrollaron en un horario de 8:00 de la mañana a 5:00 de la tarde.

Durante esta feria, las familias pudieron acceder a servicios gratuitos como exámenes físicos, vacunación e inspecciones dentales para los menores. También se anunció la realización de rifas y actividades recreativas para los asistentes.

Por otro lado, la estación Radio Sin Fronteras 99.9 FM organizo un evento especial para celebrar a los más pequeños en sus instalaciones ubicadas en 663 E. Main Street, en Somerton. La actividad se llevo a cabo de 9:00 de la mañana a 4:00 de la tarde e incluyo música, juegos, regalos y dinámicas en vivo.

Ambos eventos buscan no solo celebrar a los niños, sino también fortalecer el acceso a servicios de salud y promover el bienestar familiar en la comunidad.

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