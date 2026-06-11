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Noticias Regionales

MILLONES DESTINADOS PARA VER PARTIDOS EN BAJA CALIFORNIA 

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

Mexicali, BC (t3).-Las transmisiones de los partidos del Mundial pueden verse de forma gratuita en distintas sedes habilitadas no solo para los residentes de Mexicali, sino para todo el estado.

El Gobierno del Estado invirtió aproximadamente 20 millones de pesos, en la licencia, además de acondicionar estos espacios con asadores, pantallas y diversas amenidades, con el objetivo de que las familias pudieran reunirse a disfrutar de los encuentros. En Mexicali, se ubicó el FEX, donde se colocaron enormes pantallas para que la afición disfrutara de los partidos con aire acondicionado en el  Palenque de las Fiestas del Sol, ahí la llegada de aficionados fue lenta, a pesar de tener una capacidad máxima de hasta 5 mil personas. 

Además, las clases fueron declaradas opcionales para estudiantes de educación básica  todo el estado de Baja California, aún se desconoce si solo será para los juegos de Mexico o solo por ser la inauguración del mundial en este dia, al ser México una sede.

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