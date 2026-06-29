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Noticias Regionales

Hombre mata a su propio hijo con una pala

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA) – La noche de este domingo, en una vivienda del ejido Choropo del Valle de Mexicali, mientras padre e hijo ingerían bebidas, comenzaron a discutir llegando a agresiones físicas, el padre de nombre Ismael, tomó una pala y comenzó a golpear a su hijo en distintas partes del cuerpo hasta dejarlo inconsciente.

Tras un reporte emitido a los números de emergencia, arribaron al lugar, policías municipales en donde encontraron a un hombre de 36 años inconsciente por la múltiples lesiones producidas, posteriormente fue declarado sin vida por paramédicos de Cruz Roja.

El hombre 65 años fue detenido, al ser presunto responsable de homicidio agravado en razón de parentesco consanguíneo

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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