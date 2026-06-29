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Noticias Regionales

Matan a dos policías estatales en menos de 24 horas

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA) – Dos jóvenes agentes de la Fuerza Estatal de Seguridad Ciudadana, fueron asesinados entre el viernes y el sábado.

El primero ocurrió en la colonia Zaragoza, donde además la esposa del agente fue acribillada en presencia de su hijo, de acuerdo al mismo Secretario de Seguridad Ciudadana, Laureano Carrillo, la madre habría cubierto al menor de tres años con su cuerpo, por lo que resultó ileso.

El segundo homicidio ocurrió el sábado en una taqueria del Ejido Benito Juarez, donde además del asesinato de un agente una mujer, sin relación con la víctima resultó gravemente herida.

Este domingo, autoridades estatales, emitieron una conferencia de prensa donde catalogaron el hecho como “atípico” pero señalaron que estaría ligado al trabajo de los agentes, ya que habían participado en operativos de decomiso, detenciones e incluso con el abatimiento, de un familiar de uno de los líderes del grupo de “Los Rusos”, el cual fue considerado el principal motivo de la agresión.

Mientras un operativo de seguridad de implementa en el Valle para ubicar a los responsables, los integrantes de la unidad, que previamente habían sido amenazados permanecen en resguardo de fuerzas federales, ante los recientes hechos, ellos están acompañados por sus familias.

En las últimas horas se han señalado detenciones relacionadas con los hechos, sin que al momento hayan sido confirmadas por autoridades

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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