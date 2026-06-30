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Noticias Regionales

Venezolanas generan colecta desde Mexicali para damnificados

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA) – Yilú y Daniela, están unidas por una amistad y también por su natal Venezuela, desde hace varios años Daniela radica en Mexicali, tras el doble terremoto que ha generado miles de muertes y desaparecidos además de decenas de damnificados, se unió a Yilú quién se mantiene en Venezuela para recolectar fondos y adquirir insumos ya que el número de pacientes hospitalizados ha generado una saturación en un sistema de salud de por si deficiente.

“Venezuela está ahorita convertida totalmente en un panteón, o sea son muchas vidas que se han perdido es un reinicio total de de la vida de las personas entonces es levantar todo eso es recuperar las viviendas para esas personas” dijo Daniela.

Por varios minutos, esta reportera intentó comunicarse con Yilú quien se encuentra en Caracas, pero la deficiente comunicación se mantiene desde hace seis días tras la devastación del terremoto.

“Realmente es muy fuerte, lo que se está viviendo, faltan personas que puedan bajar a ayudar con  maquinarias. Nosotros aquí estamos sin Internet. Nosotros estamos haciendo todo lo posible para comunicarnos unos con Otros. Pero no dormimos porque las réplicas son a cada rato” comentó Yilú.

A través de sus redes sociales, Daniel Martínez muestra la distribución y transparencia de recursos destinados a la compra de insumos

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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