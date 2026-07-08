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Noticias Regionales

San Luis, Arizona rinde homenaje a la familia Orduño con la develación de una placa conmemorativa

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Published 5:35 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA) – La Ciudad de San Luis llevó a cabo la mañana de este miércoles la ceremonia de develación de una placa conmemorativa en honor a la familia Orduño, en reconocimiento a su legado y a las importantes contribuciones que ha realizado a la comunidad a lo largo de los años.

El evento se realizó a las 8:30 de la mañana en el Parque Joe Orduño, donde autoridades municipales, familiares, invitados especiales y miembros de la comunidad se reunieron para celebrar este significativo homenaje.

La ceremonia inició con un mensaje de bienvenida a cargo de Angélica Roldán, directora del Departamento de Parques y Recreación, quien destacó la importancia de reconocer a las personas y familias que han dejado una huella positiva en San Luis.

Posteriormente, se llevó a cabo la presentación del alcalde y de los integrantes del Concejo Municipal, seguida de los honores a cargo de la Guardia de Honor del Departamento de Policía de San Luis.

Uno de los momentos más emotivos fue el mensaje ofrecido por Edelmira Orduño, quien compartió palabras de agradecimiento y recordó el compromiso de su familia con el crecimiento y bienestar de la comunidad.

después se realizó la develación oficial de la placa conmemorativa, un acto simbólico que busca preservar el legado de la familia Orduño para las futuras generaciones y reconocer su impacto en la historia de la ciudad.

La ceremonia concluyó , en un ambiente de reconocimiento, respeto y orgullo comunitario.

Con este homenaje, la Ciudad de San Luis reafirma su compromiso de reconocer a quienes, con su trabajo y dedicación, han contribuido al desarrollo y fortalecimiento de la comunidad.

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