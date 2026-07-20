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Noticias Regionales

Iglesia lleva regadera portátil a personas sin hogar de Calexico

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA) – Por más de dos meses, iniciando el pasado fin de semana, la iglesia Cristiana “Rey de Reyes” de la ciudad, estará llevando en la calle tercera una regadera para que personas en situación de calle puedan refrescarse del calor extremo, además de que se les otorga jabón, toalla y ropa limpia para que puedan cambiarse.

“Gracias A las autoridades de Caléxico, que nos dieron este permiso y lo que estamos haciendo en esta mañana y por dos meses y medio queremos hacerlo todos los sábados es algo que llamamos, baño de amor, qué quiere decir baño de amor es extraer este baño portátil verdad con ropa y un plato de comida” dijo el pastor Arturo Herrera, quién ha sido impulsor de esta iniciativa.

Como la ayuda continuará brindándose de manera permanente hasta el mes de octubre, las personas pueden sumarse en donativos comunicándose a través de la iglesia, principalmente solicitan tallas pequeñas de pantalones y principalmente para hombres ya que son los que más requieren vestimenta.

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