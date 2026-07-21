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Noticias Regionales

Alerta sanitaria en Mexicali por calor extremo

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA) – De acuerdo a la Secretaria de Salud, se reforzarán las medidas preventivas para evitar más muertes y personas afectadas por las altas temperaturas, esto consiste principalmente en acercar servicios básicos como sueros y agua para personas que resultan más vulnerables, como son migrantes y personas en situación de calle.

“Cinco de las, ocho de funciones fueron en vía pública, lo cual definitivamente nos habla de la prevención que debemos de tener hacia la luz radiante en ciertas horas del día. El 75% de los casos fue en hombres de 40 a 55 años” dijo Néstor Raúl Hernández, sub director de Salud en BC.

Cerca del 70 por ciento de las 10 víctimas mortales en Baja California, son personas en situación de calle, hasta 66 personas han resultado afectadas por el calor extremo.

“Nos preocupó de sobremanera que en lo que va de Julio y sobre todo los últimos 15 días ya han fallecido cuatro personas por golpe de calor en Mexicali, eso es una cosa que preocupa y que nos alerta y que nos obliga pues a intensificar las acciones” dijo el Secretario de Salud en Baja California”.

Una de las víctimas mortales corresponde a Ensenada, las demás ocurrieron en Mexicali.

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