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Noticias Regionales

Housing America Corporation lleva sonrisas y apoyo escolar a niños.

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Published 5:35 PM

Abigahil Padilla

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) – Con el objetivo de contribuir al bienestar y preparación de estudiantes para el próximo ciclo escolar, Housing America Corporation organizó este jueves una jornada solidaria de apoyo escolar en las tiendas de Yuma Palms.

La actividad inició a las 9:30 de la mañana y benefició a aproximadamente 50 niños, quienes tuvieron la oportunidad de adquirir artículos esenciales para el regreso a clases, entre ellos uniformes escolares, útiles escolares y zapatos.

Durante la jornada, los menores fueron acompañados por representantes y voluntarios de la organización, quienes brindaron apoyo para seleccionar los artículos que mejor respondieran a las necesidades de cada estudiante.

La iniciativa busca aliviar parte de la carga económica que enfrentan muchas familias al inicio del año escolar y, al mismo tiempo, motivar a los niños a comenzar sus estudios con los recursos necesarios.

Housing America Corporation destacó la importancia de desarrollar programas comunitarios que promuevan la educación y fortalezcan el bienestar de las familias, reafirmando su compromiso de generar un impacto positivo en la comunidad.

Con este tipo de acciones, la organización continúa impulsando oportunidades para que más niños inicien el ciclo escolar con mejores condiciones, fomentando la igualdad de oportunidades y el acceso a una educación de calidad.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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