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Noticias Regionales

Trabajadores del campo se gradúan de curso de alfabetización digital

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA) – Por primera vez, un grupo de trabajadores del campo concluyó un curso de alfabetización digital que es impartido de forma gratuita por el Comité de Acción del Valle.

Son 20 trabajadores agrícolas, que completaron un programa intensivo de nueve semanas, en el que desarrollaron habilidades básicas de computación, correo electrónico y herramientas digitales que hoy son indispensables.

Para muchos de los participantes, el curso representó la oportunidad de aprender algo que nunca habían tenido acceso a estudiar.

“Yo no tuve escuela desde niña trabaje desde los siete años y solamente estudié primero y segundo de primaria. No sabía usar una computadora y mi sueño era aprender para poder agarrar un mejor empleo”, compartió la estudiante Martha.

El maestro Julio Alberto Meza, destacó el avance de sus estudiantes, quienes iniciaron con nulos conocimientos y terminaron mandando correos electrónicos agradeciendóles su aprendizaje. 

El comité fue fundado por Rubén Partida, un trabajador del campo y sobreviviente de cáncer, el es director del Comité de Acción del Valle, quien comentó a Telemundo, que desde el 2024, que se fundó han brindado múltiples apoyos y asesorías a personas que trabajan en el campo, no solo en la área de Brawley sino en todo el Valle Imperial.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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