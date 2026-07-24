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Noticias Regionales

Acercan servicios a residentes en Imperial Valley Mall

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

EL CENTO, Calif. (KYMA) – Cerca de 500 personas acudieron la tarde de jueves a una feria de servicios organizada por “Sure Helpline Center,” se trata del evento que realizan en esta temporada del año en una área refrigerada, para que residentes puedan acudir sin estar expuestos a las condiciones climatológicas extremas.

“Queremos que se vea la colaboración entre agencias que hay aquí en el valle. Imperial ya hay recursos en el Valle Imperial son escasos los eventos por las temperaturas, pero queremos seguir haciéndolo este alcance a la gente a la Comunidad Del Valle imperial” dijo José Luis Mendoza, Coodinador de SURE HELPLINE CENTER.

Al evento se sumaron cerca de 30 agencias, las cuales trabajan en conjunto o en equipo para acercar servicios que van desde la salud física, mental, intervención y atención en violencia además de servicios de vivienda y declaración de impuestos.

“Me llena de orgullo,  poder ayudar a la gente que realmente lo necesita y saber que estamos aquí para brindar un servicio que muchas veces uno no sabe de de esos Servicios” declaró a Telemundo,  Priscila de la Trinidad de Pacific Health Group.

El próximo evento en colaboración con agencias se realizará durante el mes de diciembre.

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