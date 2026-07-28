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Noticias Regionales

Detienen a ex director de la policía de Mexicali, Pedro Mendivíl

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA) – En un operativo donde participaron fuerzas estatales y federales, se realizó la detención del ex jefe de la policía de Mexicali, Pedro Ariel Mendivil, el aseguramiento se efectuó al interior de su vivienda en el fraccionamiento Los Arcos.

De acuerdo a la Fiscalía se le detuvo por su presunta participación en los delitos de desaparición de personas, robo de vehículo, asociación delictuosa y los que resulten.Además de su detención, Luis Alfonso “N”, así como de diversos elementos en activo de la Dirección de Seguridad Pública Municipal.

Minutos antes de su aseguramiento, el ex fiscal de Mexicali, realizó un video donde aseguró su inocencia y señaló como responsable de los hecho a la actual Fiscal de Baja California, María Elena Andrade.

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