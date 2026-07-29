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Noticias Regionales

Buscan donativos de ropa para personas en situación de calle

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA) – La congregación Rey de Reyes, ha sumado esfuerzos para personas en situación de calle desde hace dos sábados acudiendo a calle tercera y Paulín con una regadera móvil, además de otorgar ropa limpia, kits de limpieza, agua y alimentos.

Por día han apoyado hasta 15 personas, es una gran cantidad de hombres y mujeres las que viven en el centro de la ciudad a la intemperie a la deriva del clima extrema que impera en esta frontera.

“Pues si aún uno que se alimenta bien que no está tanto el intemperie nos afecta, imagínate una persona que está ahí todo el día y todo el día y yo sé que salen a la sombra, pero eso no es suficiente” dijo Arturo Herrera Pastor de la congregación.

A pesar de que cuentan con suficiente artículos de limpieza, requieren ropa en tallas chica ya que las personas que ahí viven por su condición son delgados y han recibido mayormente donativos en tallas grandes.

“Pero pues obviamente la condición en la que están ellos pues la mayoría son personas muy muy delgadas que los pantalones les quedan muy grandes eso y ropa interior. La ropa interior si pedimos que si puede ser nueva para entregarles ahí algo bien”.

La labor continuará hasta el mes de octubre, para donativos usted puede comunicarse con Eden Quintero al 760 717-876 o bien a través de las redes sociales de Rey de Reyes.

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