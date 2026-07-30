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Noticias Regionales

Servicios gratuitos de esterilizacion y castracion para los residentes de San Luis, Arizona

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Published 5:35 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA) – La ciudad de San Luis anunció servicios gratuitos de esterilización y castración para los residentes de San Luis, Arizona.

Esto se realiza en colaboración con la Humane Society of Yuma.

Sin embargo, las citas se asignan por orden de llegada, el cupo es limitado y cada hogar elegible puede registrar hasta dos mascotas.

Para programar una cita y consultar más requisitos de elegibilidad, haga clic aquí.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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