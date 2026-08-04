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Noticias Regionales

Invitan a visitar comercios ante recientes aperturas

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA) – Al menos 11 comercios y restaurantes han aperturado este año de acuerdo al alcalde, Víctor Legaspi, los más recientes son una barbería, una tienda de uniformes de policías además de la popular cafetería Dutch Bros, la cual abrió apenas el jueves pasado.

“Tenemos, un lugar donde comer, un lugar donde comprar ropa, equipamiento y demás. Es realmente importante que nuestros ciudadanos no solo de aquí, de Calexico, sino también del condado de Imperial vengan y compren aquí; ya sabe, que consuman localmente” dijo Legaspí.

El alcalde, quién precisó a Telemundo, que nuevos establecimientos aperturarán en este año, uno de ellos y el cual ha sido anunciado previamente, a pesar de que su obra se mantiene sin más avances, se trata de una sucursal, la primera, de TJ Maxx en el condado, que se ubicará en Gran Plaza Outlet.

De acuerdo al alcalde, los tiempos de espera para cruzar hacia México desde la ciudad de Calexico, se han reducido considerablemente, además de que se han agilizado rutas para que visitantes y residentes puedan consumir en comercios de la ciudad.

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