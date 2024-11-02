Anyse Smith
- Occupation:
- Educator / Attorney
- Relevant Experience:
- Serves on the Board of Governance of the Riverside County Continuum of Care
- Served as the Housing Manager for the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission
- Managed the Housing First program at the Coachella Valley Association of Governments
- Personal Information:
- Longtime resident of Palm Desert and the Coachella Valley resident
- Earned Bachelor’s Degree in International Affairs from George Washington University
- Licensed attorney who teaches at California Desert Trial Academy
- Social Media