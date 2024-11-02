Skip to Content
Palm Desert Election

Anyse Smith

Anyse Smith
By
Published 12:47 AM
  • Occupation:
    • Educator / Attorney
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Serves on the Board of Governance of the Riverside County Continuum of Care
    • Served as the Housing Manager for the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission
    • Managed the Housing First program at the Coachella Valley Association of Governments
  • Personal Information:
    • Longtime resident of Palm Desert and the Coachella Valley resident
    • Earned Bachelor’s Degree in International Affairs from George Washington University
    • Licensed attorney who teaches at California Desert Trial Academy
  • Social Media

Article Topic Follows: Palm Desert Election

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content