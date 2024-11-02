Greg Akkerman
- Occupation:
- Local business owner
- Relevant Experience:
- Chair of Parks and Recreation
- Vice-chair of Civic Engagement
- Contributed to the development of projects such as the new regional park, the neighborhood north park, and Lupine Plaza
- Personal Information:
- Grew up in the Palm Desert area
- Strongly advocated for Palm Desert to transition from at-large voting districts to the five-district system now being used
- Retired university professor
- Doctorate degree in the Humanities from the University of Northern Colorado
