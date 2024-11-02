Skip to Content
Palm Desert Election

Greg Akkerman

Greg Akkerman
By
Published 12:42 AM
  • Occupation:
    • Local business owner
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Chair of Parks and Recreation
    • Vice-chair of Civic Engagement
    • Contributed to the development of projects such as the new regional park, the neighborhood north park, and Lupine Plaza
  • Personal Information:
    • Grew up in the Palm Desert area
    • Strongly advocated for Palm Desert to transition from at-large voting districts to the five-district system now being used
    • Retired university professor
    • Doctorate degree in the Humanities from the University of Northern Colorado
  • Social Media
Article Topic Follows: Palm Desert Election

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content