Joe Pradetto
  • Occupation:
    • Palm Desert Commissioner / Businessman
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Serves on the Palm Desert Planning Commission
    • Former president of the Coachella Valley Resource Conservation District
    • Director of Governmental Affairs for the City of Yucaipa
  • Personal Information:
    • Born and raised in Riverside County
    • Originally moved to Palm Desert to work on the staff of the late State Senator and County Supervisor John Benoit
    • Graduated from the University of California, Riverside and earned a Master’s of Public Administration from California Baptist University
