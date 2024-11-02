Joe Pradetto
- Occupation:
- Palm Desert Commissioner / Businessman
- Relevant Experience:
- Serves on the Palm Desert Planning Commission
- Former president of the Coachella Valley Resource Conservation District
- Director of Governmental Affairs for the City of Yucaipa
- Personal Information:
- Born and raised in Riverside County
- Originally moved to Palm Desert to work on the staff of the late State Senator and County Supervisor John Benoit
- Graduated from the University of California, Riverside and earned a Master’s of Public Administration from California Baptist University
- Social Media