Karina Quintanilla

Published 12:35 AM
  • Occupation:
    • Councilmember / Mayor
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Elected to the Palm Desert City Council in 2020
    • Served as mayor in 2024
    • Has served in numerous leadership roles for local, regional, and statewide efforts, including Coachella Valley Association of Governments: Public Safety and Homelessness Committees
  • Personal Information:
    • Coachella Valley resident since 1984
    • Bachelor’s degree in Spanish from the University of California, Riverside
    • First Latina Mayor of Palm Desert
