Karina Quintanilla
- Occupation:
- Councilmember / Mayor
- Relevant Experience:
- Elected to the Palm Desert City Council in 2020
- Served as mayor in 2024
- Has served in numerous leadership roles for local, regional, and statewide efforts, including Coachella Valley Association of Governments: Public Safety and Homelessness Committees
- Personal Information:
- Coachella Valley resident since 1984
- Bachelor’s degree in Spanish from the University of California, Riverside
- First Latina Mayor of Palm Desert
