Neon Trees to headline ‘Día de la Reina’ event at Palm Springs Pride

Iconic indie rock band Neon Trees will headline the opening event at Palm Springs Pride, "Día de la Reina."

"We're incredibly excited to have the Billboard chart-topping band Neon Trees join us as our headliner," said Ron deHarte, President and CEO of Greater Palm Springs Pride. "Their music is a perfect fit for the vibrant and inclusive spirit of Palm Springs Pride.”

Día de la Reina will be held on October 31. It's a free block party celebration that kicks off Palm Springs Pride week.

Known for their infectious melodies and energetic live performances, organizers said Neon Trees will bring their signature sound to the Arenas District stage.

Neon Trees’ fifth studio album, "Sink Your Teeth," showcases the band's growth and maturity, while frontman Tyler Glenn has been particularly open about his journey in recent years, sharing his experiences with faith, sexuality, and personal growth.

Glenn's solo album, "Excommunication," released in 2016, explored his upbringing in the church and his coming-out experience. In 2017, he co-founded the LOVELOUD Foundation with Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds, which aims to bring communities and families together to help create the opportunity for unconditional love towards LGBTQ+ youth.

"We're trying to do everything we can to change things with the tone of love," Tyler says. "Love is a great unifier, and music is a great unifier. That's always been Neon Trees' mission as well."

Some of Neon Trees' most popular songs include “Animal”, “Everybody Talks”, “Sleeping With a Friend” and “Used to Like”.

Pride in Palm Springs runs from October 31 to November 3.

The 2024 Pride Week theme is 'Be You,' which organizers said embraces the power of self-expression, inclusiveness, and love. The theme reinforces the city's reputation of cherishing the value and dignity of all people.

Pride events occur downtown and in the Arenas District from October 31 to November 3, 2024. The Pride Parade starts at 10:00 A.M. in Uptown at Palm Canyon Drive and Tachevah.

For more information about Greater Palm Springs Pride, visit www.pspride.org. or check out www.facebook.com/palmsprings.pride.

