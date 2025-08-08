Palm Springs Pride moves forward with 2025 festival despite $325K sponsorship shortfall

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - The annual Palm Springs Pride celebration will proceed as scheduled, despite a significant shortfall of $325,000 in expected funding, organizers announced on Friday.

Palm Springs Pride 2025 is scheduled to take place Nov. 6-9. The four-day celebration will remain free to attend and is expected to attract over 200,000 people to the Palm Springs area, generating an estimated $35 million in economic impact, organizers said.

Organizers with Greater Palm Springs Pride said they believe the shortfall is a direct result of the current political climate, which has led to a decrease in sponsorships.

"The organization believes the shortfall is a direct result of the current political climate, which has led to a decrease in sponsorships. However, Palm Springs Pride remains driven by its mission of honoring the LGBTQ+ community's struggle for equality and celebrating its rich history, diversity, and future. Organizers are honoring the struggle and creating a path forward just as members of the LGBTQ+ community have done since the 1969 Stonewall Uprising." - Greater Palm Springs Pride

Planning is underway to ensure the festival and parade remain as meaningful as ever. The commitment to a safe and welcoming environment for all attendees remains a top priority.

"The long struggle for LGBTQ+ rights is knocking at our door again," said Ron deHarte, President of Palm Springs Pride. "It is vital that we stand together and show the world that our community is strong and our fight for equality continues. This is our moment to create our path forward and fight for equality."

Tax-deductible donations can be made online at Pspride.org or by participating in the Equality Walk, presented by Silvercrest, at www.pspride.org/walk.

The Pride Landmark Flagpole and the LGBTQ+ Civil Rights Sculpture are long-planned projects that are not affected by the recent political climate.

"We're doubling down on what makes Palm Springs Pride so special. We're a friendly, welcoming, and diverse city. Our Pride is celebratory and political, and we will not be quiet," deHarte added. "The community will not shy away from addressing today's social justice challenges."