Palm Springs Pride launches ‘Skip the Line’ fundraiser for bars

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - A fundraiser benefiting Greater Palm Springs Pride will allow patrons to "Skip the Line" at six participating bars within the Arenas District, organizers announced today.

Participating businesses including Blackbook, Chill Bar, Dick's, Hunter's, Quadz and Streetbar collaborated to create a pass for purchase that will grants visitors priority access during Price Week.

"The Arenas District bars didn't wait to be asked -- we saw a need and stepped up,'' Rob Giesecke of Chill Bar said in a statement.

The promotion was created to help offset financial challenges facing many LGBTQ+ organizations, including a $350,000 shortfall this year.

"While other cities are making difficult decisions to curtail programming, some are cancelling Pride events completely, Palm Springs is rising to meet the moment and creating space for the community to come together and celebrate,'' the organization said.

The ``Skip the Line'' pass can be purchased online starting Tuesday, and it can only be used from Nov.6-9, officials said.

``We are deeply grateful for the extraordinary level of support from each bar in the Arenas District,'' President of Greater Palm Springs Pride Ron deHarte said in a statement.

All proceeds will go towards Greater Palm Springs Pride programming.

To purchase a pass, visit https://bit.ly/arenasskip.