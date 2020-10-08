Skip to Content
KESQ Voter Guide: Prop 17

  • Voting Rights Restoration for Persons on Parole Amendment
  • Restores voting rights upon completion of prison term to persons who have been disqualified from voting while serving a prison term
  • What does a Yes Vote mean?
    • People on state parole who are U.S. citizens, residents of California, and at least 18 years of age would be able to vote, if they register to vote.
  • What does a No Vote mean?
    • People on state parole would continue to be unable to vote in California
  • Fiscal Impact:
    •  Annual county costs, likely in the hundreds of thousands of dollars statewide, for voter registration and ballot materials. One-time state costs, likely in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, for voter registration cards and systems.

