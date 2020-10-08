KESQ Voter Guide: Prop 17

Voting Rights Restoration for Persons on Parole Amendment
Restores voting rights upon completion of prison term to persons who have been disqualified from voting while serving a prison term
What does a Yes Vote mean?
People on state parole who are U.S. citizens, residents of California, and at least 18 years of age would be able to vote, if they register to vote.
What does a No Vote mean?
People on state parole would continue to be unable to vote in California
Fiscal Impact:
Annual county costs, likely in the hundreds of thousands of dollars statewide, for voter registration and ballot materials. One-time state costs, likely in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, for voter registration cards and systems.
Comments