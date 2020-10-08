Skip to Content
Proposition Guide
KESQ Voter Guide: Prop 18

  • Primary Voting for 17-year-olds Amendment
  • Amends California constitution to permit 17-year-olds to vote in primary and special elections if they will turn 18 by the next general election and be otherwise eligible to vote
  • What does a Yes vote mean?
    • Eligible 17-year-olds who will be 18 years old by the time of the next general election may vote in the primary election and any special elections preceding the general election.
  • What does a No vote mean?
    • No one younger than 18 years of age may vote in any election.
  • Fiscal Impact:
    • Increased statewide county costs likely between several hundreds of thousands of dollars and $1 million every two years. Increased one-time costs to the state of hundreds of thousands of dollars

