KESQ Voter Guide: Prop 18

Proposition Guide
- Primary Voting for 17-year-olds Amendment
- Amends California constitution to permit 17-year-olds to vote in primary and special elections if they will turn 18 by the next general election and be otherwise eligible to vote
- What does a Yes vote mean?
- Eligible 17-year-olds who will be 18 years old by the time of the next general election may vote in the primary election and any special elections preceding the general election.
- What does a No vote mean?
- No one younger than 18 years of age may vote in any election.
- Fiscal Impact:
- Increased statewide county costs likely between several hundreds of thousands of dollars and $1 million every two years. Increased one-time costs to the state of hundreds of thousands of dollars
