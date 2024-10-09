Skip to Content
Palm Springs City Council

Anna Nevenich

  • Occupation:
    • Registered Nurse / Author
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Ran for Congress in 2012, 2022, and 2024
    • Founder and Director of United Children's Network
    • Previously owned OAKS Nurses Registry
  • Personal Information:
    • Grew up in former Yugoslavia (now Serbia)
    • Worked as a nurse in  Switzerland, Austria, Toronto, and Montreal
    • Came to Palm Springs in 2000
    • Earned a political science degree from San Francisco State University
    • Speaks French, German, Spanish, and Serbian

Nevenich is seeking to represent District 4, which covers Sunrise Park all the way down to the Cathedral Canyon Country Club.

