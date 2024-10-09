Anna Nevenich
- Occupation:
- Registered Nurse / Author
- Relevant Experience:
- Ran for Congress in 2012, 2022, and 2024
- Founder and Director of United Children's Network
- Previously owned OAKS Nurses Registry
- Personal Information:
- Grew up in former Yugoslavia (now Serbia)
- Worked as a nurse in Switzerland, Austria, Toronto, and Montreal
- Came to Palm Springs in 2000
- Earned a political science degree from San Francisco State University
- Speaks French, German, Spanish, and Serbian
Nevenich is seeking to represent District 4, which covers Sunrise Park all the way down to the Cathedral Canyon Country Club.