David Ready
- Occupation:
- Retired City Manager
- Relevant Experience:
- Over 30 years of local government executive experience, including 21 years as City Manager of Palm Springs
- Member of the College of the Desert Bond Oversight Committee
- Member of the Desert Regional Hospital, Governing Board of Directors
- Personal Information:
- Originally from Canton, Ohio
- Resident of District 5 for over 18 years
- Awarded City Manager’s Award of Distinction from the League of California Cities.
- Juris Doctorate in Law from University of Akron
- Ph.D. in Political Science from Wayne State University
