Skip to Content
Palm Springs City Council

David Ready

David Ready
By
Updated
today at 1:28 PM
Published 1:24 PM
  • Occupation:
    • Retired City Manager
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Over 30 years of local government executive experience, including 21 years as City Manager of Palm Springs
    • Member of the College of the Desert Bond Oversight Committee
    • Member of the Desert Regional Hospital, Governing Board of Directors
  • Personal Information:
    • Originally from Canton, Ohio
    • Resident of District 5 for over 18 years
    • Awarded City Manager’s Award of Distinction from the League of California Cities.
    • Juris Doctorate in Law from University of Akron
    • Ph.D. in Political Science from Wayne State University

Check out an interactive map of District 5 in Palm Springs

Article Topic Follows: Palm Springs City Council

Jump to comments ↓

Jesus Reyes

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content