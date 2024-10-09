David Rios
- Occupation:
- Hotelier / Interior Designer
- Relevant Experience:
- Real estate professional of 27 years
- Member of the Chamber of Commerce, Desert Business Association, and Emerge
- Secretary of Los Compadres Home Owners Association
- Personal Information:
- Managed many notable projects including The Trixie Motel
- Recognized as a Top 1% real estate agent in Los Angeles County by the Pacific West Realtor Association Board
- Featured designer for BuzzFeed
Rios is seeking to represent District 4, which covers Sunrise Park all the way down to the Cathedral Canyon Country Club.