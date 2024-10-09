Skip to Content
Palm Springs City Council

David Rios

David Rios
  • Occupation:
    • Hotelier / Interior Designer
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Real estate professional of 27 years
    • Member of the Chamber of Commerce, Desert Business Association, and Emerge
    • Secretary of Los Compadres Home Owners Association
  • Personal Information:
    • Managed many notable projects including The Trixie Motel
    • Recognized as a Top 1% real estate agent in Los Angeles County by the Pacific West Realtor Association Board
    • Featured designer for BuzzFeed

Rios is seeking to represent District 4, which covers Sunrise Park all the way down to the Cathedral Canyon Country Club.

