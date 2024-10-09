Skip to Content
Palm Springs City Council

Ernest Ceceña

Ernest Ceceña
  • Occupation:
    • Compliance Manager / Auditor
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Over thirty accomplished years of experience in various financial institutions, with an emphasis in oversight, risk, and compliance
    • Led a Palm Springs-organized neighborhood Board for three years
    • Founded Save PS Golf
    • Chairman of Tahquitz Creek Golf Neighborhood Organization
  • Personal Information:
    • Studied at Cal Poly Pomona
    • Competing in CrossFit and strongman competitions throughout the Southwestern United States

Ceceña is seeking to represent District 4, which covers Sunrise Park all the way down to the Cathedral Canyon Country Club.

Jesus Reyes

