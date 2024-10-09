Joseph Jackson
- Occupation:
- Water Company Officer
- Relevant Experience:
- Member of the Board of Directors of the Cedarpines Park Mutual Water Company
- Served six years on the Palm Springs Sustainability Commission
- Served as President of the Los Compadres Neighborhood Association Board of Advisors
- Personal Information:
- Moved to Palm Springs full-time in 2012
- 30+ year career in the United Methodist Church
- Member of the Palms Springs Gay Men’s Chorus Board of Directors
Jackson is seeking to represent District 4, which covers Sunrise Park all the way down to the Cathedral Canyon Country Club.