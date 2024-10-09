Naomi Soto
- Occupation:
- Public Health Professional
- Relevant Experience:
- 20 years of public health experience
- Former Chair of the Measure J Oversight Commission
- Former Chair of Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest
- Director of Programs for the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America
- Board member of People for Palm Springs Parks
- Personal Information:
- Coachella Valley resident since 2011
- Masters in Public Policy from UC Riverside
- BA from The George Washington University
Soto is seeking to represent District 4, which covers Sunrise Park all the way down to the Cathedral Canyon Country Club.