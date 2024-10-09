Skip to Content
Palm Springs City Council

Naomi Soto

Naomi Soto
  • Occupation:
    • Public Health Professional
  • Relevant Experience:
    • 20 years of public health experience
    • Former Chair of the Measure J Oversight Commission
    • Former Chair of Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest
    • Director of Programs for the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America
    • Board member of People for Palm Springs Parks
  • Personal Information:
    • Coachella Valley resident since 2011
    • Masters in Public Policy from UC Riverside
    • BA from The George Washington University

Soto is seeking to represent District 4, which covers Sunrise Park all the way down to the Cathedral Canyon Country Club.

