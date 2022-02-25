‘A clean energy economy’ for everyone? Salton Sea residents are not convinced yet

Residents in Salton Sea communities are demanding answers on the potential impacts of lithium extraction projects in the region.

They’re calling on local, state, and industry leaders to offer details about how their health and the environment may not benefit from a market which supporters tout as a sustainable energy solution.

California Governor Gavin Newsom joined President Joe Biden on Tuesday for a virtual event n the energy industry. The president announced a $35 million award to "MP Materials, to separate and process heavy rare earth elements at its facility in Mountain Pass, California, establishing a full end-to-end domestic permanent magnet supply chain."

President Biden highlighted the potential for economic development as another benefit of California's lithium reserve. He outlined his vision, which includes the creation of jobs he believes will "set America up to lead the world in building a clean energy economy.”

Berkshire Hathaway Energy Renewables (BHE Renewables) also announced Tuesday plans to break ground on a new demonstration facility in Imperial County, California, this spring to test the commercial viability of their lithium extraction process from geothermal brine as part of a multibillion-dollar investment.

If successful, the company a path towards commercial scale production of battery grade lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate by 2026. Imperial Valley contains some of the largest deposits of lithium in the world. Once at scale, BHE Renewables facilities could produce 90,000 metric tons of lithium per year.

The company owns and operates nearly a dozen geothermal plants at the Salton Sea in Imperial County. Researchers say the Salton Sea has could supply one third of the world’s lithium, which is used for lithium-ion batteries in electric cars, cell phones, laptop computers, power tools, and other devices.

However, residents in communities surrounding the lake have said they want to know exactly how their lives may change, if plans continue to progress in the region thats now been dubbed "Lithium Valley."

Patricia Leal Gutierrez, a resident of North Shore for most of her life, told News Channel 3 that she and others in the community "need to be able to understand the research and the impacts in a way where it's not being rushed." She added that there is concern from community members because they don't have the information they want "to feel confident about this work.”

North Shore resident Patricia Leal Gutierrez

News Channel 3 is going below the surface on the growing debate surrounding the future of lithium extraction in the Salton Sea.

Tune in at 6:00 p.m. tonight for the latest in-depth report from our Salton Sea series.