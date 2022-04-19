US Secretary of Energy to meet with Rep Ruiz for Salton Sea visit

U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm will join local Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz to visit the Salton Sea.

Ruiz and Granholm will lead a series of listening sessions with local community members and leaders to hear their firsthand experiences with the public health and environmental impacts of the Salton Sea.

The Salton Sea is California's largest lake and an ecological disaster. The lake has shrunk over the years, causing health issues for many residents in the easter Coachella Valley. A 2019 USC study shows that 35 percent of elementary school children in the area have breathing issues.

If the lake continues shrinking, it could killing off its remaining wildlife, and spread toxic dust across the Coachella Valley, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties.

Granholm's visit will also showcase the potential of the region to unlock clean energy sources and transition to a clean energy future with the lithium deposit underneath the Salton Sea.

The Salton Sea alone has the estimated potential to provide 40 percent of the lithium used by the world, but this is still a ways away from happening.

We'll have continuing coverage of the visit Wednesday on News Channel 3.

