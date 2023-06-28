How the Salton Sea may be delaying California’s next big earthquake

For years, environmental and medical leaders have talked about the dangers of the Salton Sea drying up. The receding shoreline exposes toxic playa, creating harmful air quality.

But now, a new study from UC San Diego Scripps and San Diego State University is showing how the drying of the Salton Sea may​ have been keeping residents safe by staving off California's next big earthquake, often called "The Big One." The study has linked the volume of water to the weight put on the earth's crust and subsequent earthquake triggers; scientists said the geological computer modeling connects the lack of water to the delay of the long overdue, catastrophic earthquake that seismologists have been warning about.

"We think in part, one of the reasons why it's been so long since the last major earthquake is that this area of the Salton trough region has not filled with water in the kind of volumes that we saw in the historic past of Ancient Lake Cahuilla here," said Matthew Weingarten, an assistant professor in the Department of Geological Sciences at San Diego State University and one of the authors of the study.

Researchers said the Salton Sea and its water volume is only one of many factors affecting seismic activity,

