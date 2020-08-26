Report: Lakers & Clippers voted to end NBA season; Most teams voted to continue

Sports

Shams Charania, Senior lead NBA Insider for the Athletic, is reporting that both of Los Angeles' basketball teams, the Lakers and the Clippers, have elected to boycott the remainder of the NBA season.

Sources: The Lakers and Clippers have voted to boycott the NBA season. Most other teams voted to continue. LeBron James has exited the meeting. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 27, 2020

According to Charania, the remainder of teams voted to continue the season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the vote was more of a polling of teams than a final vote.

The Clippers and Lakers voting on perhaps not continuing with the season was considered more of a polling, than a final vote, sources tell ESPN. The resumption of the playoffs remains still up in the air. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

This comes after all three of Wednesday's NBA playoffs games were postponed after players chose not to play in those games to protest the shooting by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday of Jacob Blake, a Black man, apparently in the back while three of his children looked on.

Some games Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the three WNBA contests, were called off as well.

It remains unclear what will happen with the NBA season at this time. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.