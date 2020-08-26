Skip to Content
Report: Lakers & Clippers voted to end NBA season; Most teams voted to continue

Shams Charania, Senior lead NBA Insider for the Athletic, is reporting that both of Los Angeles' basketball teams, the Lakers and the Clippers, have elected to boycott the remainder of the NBA season.

According to Charania, the remainder of teams voted to continue the season.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the vote was more of a polling of teams than a final vote.

This comes after all three of Wednesday's NBA playoffs games were postponed after players chose not to play in those games to protest the shooting by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday of Jacob Blake, a Black man, apparently in the back while three of his children looked on.

Some games Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the three WNBA contests, were called off as well.

It remains unclear what will happen with the NBA season at this time. Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

