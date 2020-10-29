Local high school football programs get back on the field

Sports

No, teams are not back to full-on practices. Not yet. But, high schools in the Desert Sands Unified School District have started athletic conditioning this week under strict guidelines.

Teams are allowed to hold outdoor conditioning practices for an hour at a time. Players must pass a temperature check and screening prior to taking the field. Once on the field, there can be no physical contact or shared equipment.

Sports reporter Taylor Begley will be LIVE tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. from La Quinta and Palm Desert High Schools with more!