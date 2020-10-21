DSUSD student-athletes allowed to start voluntary conditioning under strict safety protocols

News

"Remember when I said if you stay ready, you don't have to get ready? Well get ready, baby. We have the green light to start athletic conditioning."

Shadow Hills athletic director Michael Walsh had an upbeat message to his student-athletes after Desert Sands Unified approved for voluntary athletic conditioning to start immediately.

Student athletes at Indio, La Quinta, Palm Desert and Shadow Hills high schools are allowed to start physical activity in a controlled setting.

"I know the kids have been working hard independently but it will be good and exciting to see them face to face again," said Patrick Rivenes, LQHS head football coach.

Strict safety measures are in place for all programs that must follow the latest CDC guidelines amidst the ongoing pandemic that has put a pause on high school sports since the Spring.

"It's been so long and Zoom meetings and all that stuff is tough. You only get so much out of them but it's really great to know we'll get to see these kids again and get on the field and run around and do what we love to do," said Rivenes.

The teams listed under the "Fall" category from CIF-SS have been granted permission to begin modified conditioning.

Click HERE for the complete breakdown of the CIF-SS schedule as it pertains to each high school sport with specific dates.

