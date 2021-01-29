Home Court Advantage: Palm Springs High School upgrading gymnasium

Sports

The Palm Springs Indians will have a new home next season. Basketball coach Chris Howard tweeted out a photo of the school's gym undergoing renovations.

By next xmas we will have a brand new home to defend our back to back league titles in. @DesertSunSports @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/KUUs2Wuy0n — Chris Howard (@PSBasketball1) January 29, 2021

Howard's tweet suggests the renovations will be done by next Christmas.

"I can't wait to continue our success in a brand new gym. Nine league titles in the last 13 years - hopefully the new gym has that same home court success," he said.

According to Howard, the plan is to expand the gym to include four full courts and a larger lobby. It will include a new floor, court design, bleachers and sound system.

He says the school is also expected to be getting a new auxiliary gym.