Skip to Content
Sports
By
today at 12:14 am
Published 3:33 pm

Home Court Advantage: Palm Springs High School upgrading gymnasium

The Palm Springs Indians will have a new home next season. Basketball coach Chris Howard tweeted out a photo of the school's gym undergoing renovations.

Howard's tweet suggests the renovations will be done by next Christmas.

"I can't wait to continue our success in a brand new gym. Nine league titles in the last 13 years - hopefully the new gym has that same home court success," he said.

According to Howard, the plan is to expand the gym to include four full courts and a larger lobby. It will include a new floor, court design, bleachers and sound system.

He says the school is also expected to be getting a new auxiliary gym.

Local Sports Events / Local Sports Headlines

Taylor Begley

Taylor Begley is a Sports Anchor and Reporter for KESQ News Channel 3. You can also catch her anchoring weather on the weekends. Learn more about Taylor here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content