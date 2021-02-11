Where local high school sports stand right now

Sports

High school sports competitions officially return Friday for one local district, but what about all the other schools?

Cross country is the only sport that we have at Coachella Valley schools that is allowed right now, "Season 1," under the purple tier.

High School sports allowed in purple tier:

CIF Season 1 (January-April): cross country, skiing/snowboarding

(January-April): cross country, skiing/snowboarding CIF Season 2 (March-June): golf, swimming/diving, tennis, track & field

Desert Sands Unified School district announced the return of cross country competitions this past weekend. The first meet will be between Shadow Hills and Indio at 3:15 p.m. Friday, February 12. News Channel 3 will have LIVE coverage!

Palm Springs High School's athletic director said in a tweet that, "Cross Country is Back."

https://twitter.com/PSHSAD/status/1359643212835561472

Palm Springs Unified School District and Coachella Valley Unified School District have not released any competition schedule for the cross country season yet.

News Channel 3's Taylor Begley will look to speak to coaches and athletic directors within both districts to gather information on the plan for sports to return. More tonight on KESQ at 5!