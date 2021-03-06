High school water polo is back! Palm Desert hosts Xavier Prep

Sports

It has been a big week for our local high school sports programs.

Tuesday, all outdoor youth sports in Riverside County were approved to play, allowing high school football and water polo teams to start up and finish what is left of the modified fall sports season.

Football games start in two weeks, but this Saturday marked the first water polo games locally. Palm Desert hosted crosstown rival Xavier Prep in both girls and boys water polo games.

The Aztecs swept the Saints, with the boys winning 27-3 and the girls winning 18-13.

Senior Luca Buono and junior Brody Trent led the Aztec boys team with four goals each. Palm Desert freshman goalie Chris Moore shined with 12 saves. John Diaz, a senior, was Xavier's top scorer with two goals.

On the girls side, senior Jaden Nguyen scored seven goals for the Aztecs. The Saints were led by senior Amelia Armstrong and freshman Niamh Cooper with five goals each.