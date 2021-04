Sports

Indio boys basketball pulled out a win over Xavier Prep Friday night 59-54. The Rajahs had a double-digit lead at half, but the Saints came back to pull within a score at the end of the fourth quarter. Indio held on to win 59-54.

Both Indio girls and boys soccer teams got wins over Twentynine Palms Friday. The boys won 7-1 and the girls won 5-1.