Palm Desert's boys basketball team has been off to a strong start this season under new head coach Justin Sobczyk. The Aztecs cruised to a 71-51 win over Arrowhead Christian at home Saturday night.

PD was led by senior guard Joseph Rojas who had 33 points. Senior guard Deandre Sanders added 12 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists and 3 steals.

The Aztecs improve to 12-1 on the season. They'll face Palm Springs Monday.