PD wrestling standout to compete on world stage

Sports

Palm Desert wrestling standout Beau Mantanona made the USA Wrestling Cadet Freestyle World Team. He is one of 10 wrestlers from around the country to make the team that will compete in Budapest, Hungary this July at the Cadet World Championship.

Mantanona pulled off a 12-10 victory at the Cadet Nationals this weekend to earn his spot. The Palm Desert sophomore comes from a family of great wrestlers, two of his brothers went on to wrestle at the Division I college level. Now, he's continuing the legacy.