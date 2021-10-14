Dodgers beat Giants to advance to the NLCS

Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers are going to the National League Championship Series!

The Dodgers beat the Giants in San Francisco in a critical and nerve-racking winner-take-all Game 5 of the National League Division Series.

The game was 0-0 up until both teams scored in the 6th inning.

Mookie set the table. Corey delivered. pic.twitter.com/QJdAVFhzMK — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 15, 2021

Are You Afraid of the Bark? pic.twitter.com/zV2uC1L7vb — SFGiants (@SFGiants) October 15, 2021

Former MVP Cody Bellinger stepped up and was the big hero of the night, driving in the go ahead run in the top of the 9th.

Max Scherzer, Los Angeles' big acquisition at the trade deadline, came in at the bottom of the 9th to get his first career save.

The Dodgers will face the Atlanta Braves. The series starts Saturday in Atlanta.

