LeBron James enters NBA’s health and safety protocols

Lakers star Lebron James has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, meaning he will miss Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings.

At this time, there is no word on whether James has tested positive for COVID-19. He will be out for at least 10 days unless he tests negative twice within a 24 hour period, per NBA protocol.

Players with Covid must be out 10 days, or return two negative PCR tests in a 24 hour period. For now, James will remain in the health and safety protocols. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 1, 2021

James confirmed in late September that he had received the COVID-19 vaccine.

