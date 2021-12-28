Skip to Content
NFL legend John Madden dies at 85

Legendary Raiders Head Coach John Madden has died at the age of 85.

The NFL announced that Madden died unexpectedly Tuesday morning.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

Memorial service information will be announced when available, the NFL added.

Madden was a former player turned coach, most notably for the Oakland Raiders. In 1976, he became the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl, a record that stood until 2002. He would finish his coaching career with a 103-32-7 record.

Madden was synonymous with football. Whether it was during his nearly 30-year announcing career, his many commercials, or for many younger fans, video games. The Madden Franchise is one of the top-selling video games in the world. Since its launch in 1988, the franchise has sold more than 250 million copies.

He was inducted into the Football Hall of Fame in 2009

Just three days ago, Fox celebrated Madden's career with a documentary.

Tributes poured from all around the sports world.

