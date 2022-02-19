Shadow Hills and Yucca Valley advance to CIF-SS semifinals, plus scores around the desert

It was a packed Saturday of high school playoffs around the valley.

Shadow Hills girls basketball hosted Burbank in their quarterfinal match-up and continued to build on a special season with a big win, 47-31.

Carla Hyatt led the lady knights with 15 points and Julisa Lang added 12.

The dungeon proved to be too much to handler for Burbank, Shadow Hills advances to the semifinals on Wednesday. Back at home against Trinity Classical Academy.

Yucca Valley also picked up a huge win on the road over Oak Hills, 56-47.

The Trojans will play Cerritos in their semifinal game on Wednesday.

Then in girls soccer both Palm Springs and Indio lose in their respective games.

The Indians falling 1-0 to Marshall and the Rahjahs losing 6-1 against Bishop San Diego.